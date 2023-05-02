SC assigns Justice Nageshwara Rao to formulate All India Football Federation's Constitution

New Delhi [India], May 2 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday assigned former top court judge Justice L Nageshwara Rao for the formulation of the All India Football Federation's constitution after considering objections by stakeholders and preparing a draft report.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala passed the directions while hearing the matter related to AIFF.

The court said that it entrusts Justice Rao with the task of formulating the AIFF constitution and requested him to take the draft constitution prepared and finalise a report.

The court said that Justice Rao is requested to hear all stakeholders in finalising the report.

The court said that the exercise related to this is to be completed by end of the July.

The court was hearing a petition challenging the Delhi HC order setting aside the constitution of AIFF.

The top court had formed a committee of administrators to form the constitution and also have an executive committee.

A draft constitution has been submitted to the court and the court was dealing with objections by diverse stakeholders like FIA, IOA, Ministry of Youth and Sports and Rahul Mehra who appears as a petitioner in person.

The 'amicus curiae' submitted that it was necessary to ensure that the independence and autonomy of AIFF is preserved from outside influences and finally, it has been urged that there is compliance with FIFA and Olympic charter.

The court was dealing with the draft constitution and the objections raised by various stakeholders.

The top court said that it is of the view that it will be appropriate to defer this exercise since these are not issues of law but matters of policy dealing with the running sport of football in India. The court while assigning the job to Justice Rao noted that he was also dealing with issues related to Indian Olympic Association.

