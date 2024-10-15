Andhra Pradesh Rains: Heavy Downpours Affect Several Regions Amid Low-Pressure System

Severe rains have affected multiple regions in Andhra Pradesh due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which shifted from the southeast towards the west and northwest as of Tuesday morning. According to the Meteorological Department, this weather system is expected to strengthen into a depression and continue its trajectory west-northwestward, moving towards the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next two days.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to experience intense monsoon activity on Tuesday, characterized by widespread rainfall. A similar weather pattern is also predicted for the Rayalaseema region, where widespread rainfall is anticipated.

Dozens of locations experienced heavy rainfall, with Kavali in the Nellore district recording 15 cm. Other notable rainfall totals include Addanki in Bapatla with 14 cm, Kandukur in Nellore at 12 cm, Yanam receiving 9 cm, and Atmakur in Nellore recording 8 cm, among others in the coastal Andhra Pradesh region.