Navratri 2024: Heavy Security Cordon Established Around Temples in Vijayawada Ahead of Celebrations

A robust security presence has been established around temples in Vijayawada district, Andhra Pradesh, ahead of the Navratri celebrations. Vijayawada City Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu informed reporters on Sunday that comprehensive measures have been implemented to guarantee the safety of devotees and facilitate a smooth darshan experience.

The police have announced that approximately 4,500 personnel will be deployed throughout the city as part of the security measures. A command center has been established in Vijayawada to manage the security operations, and officials have installed CCTV cameras across the district. In addition to the CCTV surveillance, drones will be utilized to monitor the areas surrounding the temples.

"Dussehra festival is being organised from October 3 to October 12. During this festival, we are making foolproof and hassle-free arrangements for all devotees coming to the shrine. Around 2500 police personnel and 27 platoons of force for law and order duties will be deployed," Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu said.

"We are going to build a command centre which will be operated by 200 members and altogether around 4500 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety and smooth flow of the darshan. This time we are coming up with innovative measures like ensuring shift timings for all the personnel. The command centre will also be technology-based and 20 drones will be there," he added.

