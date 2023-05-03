Appeals to get rid of child labour from society

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A local NGO, Read and Lead Foundation (RLF) in association with Al Huda Urdu School and Unique Guidance Centre, launched a campaign to create awareness on the issue of child labour.

Various competitions for school students will be conducted from May 1 (Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day) to June 12 (International Day against Child Labour).

A students rally was organised on Monday. The slogans attracted attention towards the need for education for all. The students were also given books on the occasion.

RLF president Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadwi announced scholarships to needy students from Class VIII to X. The organisers Mirza Abul Hasan Ali and Nadeem Khan emphasized the need of eradicating child labour from society. The students were encouraged to participate in various competitions like poster making, drawing, essay writing and elocution. Each student will get a participation certificate, and the prizes will be presented to outstanding students.

Nishat Tarannum proposed a vote of thanks, while teachers Shaikh Muntajibuddin and Naziya took hard efforts.