Beed: Banner featuring Ajit Pawar as future CM causes speculation in political circles

The political landscape of Maharashtra was rocked by the recent announcement of the resignation of Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party. This development has caused a major upheaval in the corridors of power, leaving many political observers stunned.

The news caused a wave of emotions among the gathered crowd, who were seen shedding tears and chanting slogans, urging him to reconsider his decision.

Meanwhile, a former NCP corporator in Parli has gained attention for erecting a banner that reads 'Future Chief Minister Ajit Pawar', causing confusion among the party's common workers and officials.

Amid discussions about the appointment of a new national president for the NCP, former NCP corporator Jaber Khan Pathan erected banners in several locations in Parli on Tuesday night, displaying the words 'future Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar.'

This morning, a banner featuring pictures of NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Dhananjay Munde, and Walmik Karad, with the words 'Future Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar' was discovered. The banner was believed to have been erected by Dhananjay Munde, an MLA associated with Ajit Pawar, causing rumours to circulate in political circles. However, the banner was removed this morning.