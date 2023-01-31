Teachers' scam: Calcutta HC expresses doubts over CBI's role

Kolkata, Jan 31 In an unprecedented development, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday expressed doubts over the role of certain officials of the CBI probing the teachers' recruitment irregularities scam in West Bengal, specially in appointment of teachers in 9th and 10th standards in different state-run schools.

While hearing the matter in such a case, Justice Biswajit Basu of the Calcutta High Court even observed that it seems that in certain cases the CBI is intentionally delaying the matter.

"I feel that you are intentionally delaying the process. Act fast to remove the garbage from the society and make space for the eligible candidates," Justice Basu told the CBI counsel on Tuesday.

He became furious after he detected gross differences between the line of argument of the CBI counsel and the contents of a progress report submitted by the central agency in a sealed envelope at his court on Tuesday.

"Such mistakes from a principal investigating agency of the country are unpardonable. The counsel of CBI seems to have more information than the investigating officials of the agency. How is that possible? It creates doubt about the role of the agency. You should have cross-checked the documents thrice before forwarding them to the court," he said.

On the occasion, Justice Basu also expressed anguish at the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on this count.

"The court cannot take all the responsibilities. Why are you remaining silent even after such a forgery? Whom are you scared of? Use your authority. Ask the WBSSC chairman to replace the ineligible ones with eligible candidates," Justice Basu told the commission's counsel.

