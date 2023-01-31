Meghalaya elections 2023: Former minister Deborah Marak says Congress will win 10 seats in Garo Hills region

In the wake of the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections, Former minister and Congress candidate for the Williamnagar constituency, Deborah C Marak said she was not only confident of her own success in February 27 election but was sure of the party winning at least 10 seats from the Garo Hills region.

According to a report of The Shillong Times, We are rebuilding and doing fine. We have our grassroots workers, our BCCs, DCCs and the PCC that have been working extra hard to make up for the lost time. We expect to win at least 10 seats in the coming elections. Our preparations are okay for now. You have to understand that Congress never won all 24 seats from Garo Hills so we have been honest with our expectations, she said.

We have been getting party workers from the NPP and the TMC coming to extend their support for me on a daily basis. They are not only supporting but assuring me of gathering more support for my campaign. It seems the present MLA has not lived up to the expectations he had set for the people and the people are feeling disillusioned, she said.

There is so much that needs to be done in Williamnagar constituency that it will take days to create a list. Education is in dire need of help, youth remain unemployed, and people remain without money so where is the development? During my tenure, I was the one that brought the 100-bed civil hospital to Williamnagar along with so much infrastructure, she asserted.