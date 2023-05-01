Faf Du Plessis returns as captain, RCB opt to bat first against Lucknow

Faf Du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.KL Rahul-led LSG are currently second in the ten-team points table with 10 points in eight matches. Lucknow won their previous fixture, defeating Punjab Kings by 56 runs and will look for back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, RCB are sixth in the standings, with eight points in eight matches. Faf du Plessis and Co. have had a highly erratic campaign and lost their previous fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders by 21 runs. Josh Hazlewood makes his first appearance in IPL 2023, Anuj Rawat comes in for Shahbaz Ahmed.Avesh Khan misses from LSG camp and is replaced by Krishnappa Gowtham.