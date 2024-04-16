Watch: Faf du Plessis Demonstrates 'Alleged Toss Tampering' in MI vs RCB Match to Pat Cummins?

The cameraman captured an unexpected moment during the countdown to the toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The moment shows that RCB captain Faf du Plessis was seen talking to SRH captain Pat Cummins about coin flipping.

A video of Faf talking with Cummins about coin flipping has gone viral on social media. Netizens claimed that they were talking about the coin flip, which was claimed to have happened during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

According to the netizens, the match referee and former India pacer Javagal Srinath of changing the outcome of the toss, thus favouring the Mumbai team. X (formerly known as Twitter) users claimed that Srinath tampered with the coin by flipping the sides while picking it up.

Ye Bata raha tha Faf du Plessis ,Pat Cummins ko 😂😂#RCBvSRH#SRHvsRCBpic.twitter.com/SRYt0Bwt2z — Sarfraz Gilchrist 🇵🇰 (@SarfrazCT17) April 15, 2024

Returning to the SRH vs RCB game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, there were records galore. The most prominent among them was SRH's total of 287/3 - which is the highest in IPL history. Travis Head slammed a ton in 39 balls - the fourth-fastest ton in IPL history - as SRH made merry.