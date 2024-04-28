IPL Code of Conduct Breach: Ishan Kishan Fined After Mumbai's Defeat to Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during the 43rd game of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday (April 27).

"Kishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," an IPL statement read."For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."While the specifics of Kishan's offense were not disclosed by IPL organizers, it is evident that it involved a violation of Article 2.2.

Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.