Mohammed Shami Slams LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka for Publicly Dressing Down KL Rahul, Says “Players Have Respect, and You Are…”

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has slammed Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka for publicly dressing down captain KL Rahul after their IPL defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The incident, which went viral on social media, sparked debate within the cricketing community. Shami, a teammate of Rahul's with the Indian national team, expressed his disapproval in a chat on Cricbuzz.

Unimpressed by Goenka's handling of KL Rahul. Ownership doesn't permit mistreatment. Many owners of the IPL team demonstrate dignity in victories and losses. Player respect is key, irrespective of results.@DrSanjivGoenkapic.twitter.com/1WVnrv4V5O — Hansraj Saini (@HansrajSai58805) May 10, 2024

"It's a shame that it had to happen out in the open," Shami said. "Players have respect, and you are a respectful person, too, as you are an owner. Many people are watching you and learning from you. If these things happen in front of cameras ... it's a matter of shame."

Shami suggested there were better ways to handle the situation, emphasizing that the conversation could have taken place privately.

"There are many different ways," he said. "You could have done the same thing in the dressing room or the hotel. It wasn't necessary to do it on the field."

Shami also pointed out that Rahul deserved respect despite the team's poor performance.

"He's the captain, too, not a normal player," Shami said. "It's a team game; if the plan isn't successful, it isn't a big thing. Anything is possible in the game. I understand there can be good or bad days, but every player has respect, and there's a way to talk. This sends a very wrong message."

Reports have emerged suggesting that Rahul's captaincy with LSG might be in jeopardy following the incident.