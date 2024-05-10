GT vs CSK: Sai Sudharsan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest Indian to Reach 1,000 IPL Runs

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan became the fastest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League, eclipsing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad during Friday's IPL 2024 match against the Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The left-handed Sudharsan reached the mark in his 25th IPL innings, surpassing the previous record of 31 innings held jointly by Sachin Tendulkar (April 2010) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (2022 season).

Sudharsan achieved the feat in style, hitting successive sixes off CSK seamer Simarjeet Singh in the 11th over to reach 71 runs off 38 balls after the Titans were sent into bat. Overall, Sudharsan is tied for third on the all-time list with Matthew Hayden. Only Shaun Marsh (21 innings) and Lendl Simmons (23) have reached 1,000 IPL runs faster.

Fastest Indians to 1,000 IPL Runs (Innings)

25* - Sai Sudharsan

31 - Sachin Tendulkar

31 - Ruturaj Gaikwad

33 - Tilak Varma

34 - Suresh Raina

Signed for his base price of 20 lakh rupees by the Titans ahead of their inaugural season in 2022, Sudharsan made his IPL debut against the Punjab Kings on April 8, 2022, scoring 35 runs off 30 balls. The 22-year-old made his international debut during India's ODI series in South Africa, scoring 127 runs in three matches and becoming only the second Indian after Navjot Singh Sidhu to record two consecutive fifties on debut.

