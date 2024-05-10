Ravindra Jadeja Recreates His Iconic Last-Ball Victory Celebration Ahead of GT vs CSK Match (Watch Video)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans will forever remember the dramatic 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final where Ravindra Jadeja secured a last-ball win against Gujarat Titans. Now, as CSK prepares to face GT again at the same venue on Friday, Jadeja has recreated his iconic celebration.

In the final two deliveries of the 2023 final, Jadeja smashed a full toss from GT pacer Mohit Sharma for a six over fine leg, sealing the victory for CSK. During a training session on Thursday, Jadeja mimicked the shot, raising his bat and running a celebratory lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The CSK Instagram account posted a video of the recreation with the caption "Ohh Jadejjjaaa."

Jadeja's heroics helped CSK capture their fifth IPL title, tying the record of rivals Mumbai Indians. It was also MS Dhoni's last season as CSK captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken over the captaincy for 2024.

CSK started the season strong but have stumbled recently. They need to win their remaining three matches to secure a playoff berth. CSK currently sits at 12 points after 11 games.