Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Clothing Showroom in Karol Bagh Market (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out in a clothing showroom in Delhi's Karol Bagh market area on Monday, May 20th. The blaze erupted around 5:28 p.m., and local authorities were immediately alerted. Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the scene to combat the flames. Videos circulating on social media show the showroom engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

"We received a call regarding a fire at a cloth showroom at 5.28 pm. A total of 14 fire tenders were pressed into service. The process of dousing the flames is going on," said an official with the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), who spoke on condition of anonymity as per department protocol.

There are no reports of injuries or casualties at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.