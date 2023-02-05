Vikram Kale meets teachers next day of victory

Aurangabad: The supporters of Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Vikram Kale who was elected in the Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections for the consecutive fourth time took out a rally on Thursday evening. MLC Kale took darshan at Ghrishneswar Mandir, Bhadra Maruti Mandi and Dargahs on Friday. He visited the schools in the nearby areas and interacted with the teachers.

Victory procession of Kale was taken out from the TV centre on Thursday. Earlier, he garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The procession culminated at Godavari Public School. Crackers were let off, and gulal was sprayed on the school ground as part of the celeberation. He said that he is known as an easily accessible MLC for each teacher of Marathwada.

“Initiatives like Aamdar Aplya Dari and Shikshak Darbar were implemented to solve the problems of teachers,” he added.

Commenting on the victory, MLC Satish Chavan said that this victory does not belong just to MLC Vikram Kale but it is also to all teachers of the region.

He said that the victory is a confirmation of the works done by Kale. “We will take up the teachers' pending issues in the coming days,” he added.