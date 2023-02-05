Man commits suicide in Abdimandi

Aurangabad: A daily wage worker working at a brick kiln at Abdimandi committed suicide by hanging himself in his house on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Kaduba Bhivsane (46).

According to police, Prakash came home from work on Saturday evening. He then went to sleep after having dinner. In the morning, his sister went to wake him up from sleep, however she noticed Prakash hanging from the ceiling. The family members informed the Daulatabad police. PSI Sanjay Gite and other team members rushed to the spot and admitted Prakash to the government medical college and hospital in an unconscious state. However the doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered in the police station.