Major reshuffle in Aurangabad rural police

Aurangabad

In a major reshuffle in the Aurangabad rural police, SP Manish Kalwaniya released the orders of transfers of 7 PIs, 13 APIs and 17 PSIs on Sunday.

Recently, the eligible constables were promoted as ASIs. Now, Kalwaniya transferred the station incharge.

PI Samratsingh Rajput has been transferred from Vaijapur police station to economic offense cell, Sheshrao Udar from Paithan to traffic branch, Sanjay Lohkare from control room to Vaijapur, Ravindra Khandekar from traffic to Chikalthana, Devidas Gaat from Chikalthana to Cyber station, Ashok Mudiraj from Sillod city to special branch.

API Pramod Bhingare has been transferred from control room to Ajanta station, Vilas More to Vadodbazar, Santosh Mane from Bidkin to Pachod, Bharat More to Fardapur, Ganesh Survase from Pachod to Bidkin, Dnyaneshwar Kuklare to human resources, Aarti Jadhav to Bharosa Cell, Ajeet Vispute to secruty branch.

API Devidas Waghmode has been transferred from Fardapur as the reader of additional SP, Nalanda Landge to Shilegaon, Nisha Bansode to Vaijapur Pink Squad, Manjusha Sanap to Kannad Pink Squad, Laxman Kendre to Paithan station.

PSI Madhukar More has been transferred to ATS, Jagdish More, Lahuji Ghode to Sillod city, Satish Pandit to Chikalthan, Bhushan Sonar to Shiur, Ankush Nagtilak to Kannad city, Damodar Waghmode to Fardapur, Sharda Waghmare to control room, Praveen Halse to Soyegaon, Vijay Aher to Phulambri,

SP Kawaniya has directed the transferred officers to report immediately on the given posts. Raju Rathod to Bidkin, Suresh Mali to Ajanta, Vilas Chavan as reader to Subdivisional police officer (SDPO) of Aurangabad rural, Riyazoddin Shaikh as reader of SDPO, Gangapur, Rajendra Bankar Karmad, Pawan Rajput Vaijapur and Shriram Kale to Vaijapur SDPO reader.