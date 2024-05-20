Chudidar Gang in Hyderabad: Thieves Disguised as Women Rob Apartment, CCTV Captures Theft

Hyderabad: A wave of fear grips Hyderabad as a daring gang, known as the 'Chudidar Gang,' wreaks havoc on residential complexes. Disguised as women in traditional chudidars and masks, these criminals have been brazenly targeting apartments. According to the media reports, the gang's latest heist occurred on the night of May 18th at the Akruthi Arcade Apartment complex in SR Nagar. K. Venkateshwar Rao, a resident, locked his apartment before leaving for Ongole with his family. Upon returning on Saturday morning, Rao's maid discovered a broken lock and alerted the authorities.

Watch Video; Thieves Disguised as Women Strike in Hyderabad: The "Chudidar Gang" Caught on CCTV



Thieves disguised as women are on the loose in Hyderabad, causing a stir after their latest burglary in SR Nagar. Dubbed the "Chudidar Gang" due to their distinctive attire, these… pic.twitter.com/D1KXTsI0jz — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) May 20, 2024

CCTV footage captured the chilling scene, two figures clad in chudidars and masks breaking into Rao's apartment in the wee hours of May 18th. The burglars decamped with a hefty haul - four tolas of gold, Rs. 1 lakh in cash, and a laptop. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident. Due to the suspects' disguise, comparisons are being drawn to the "Cheddi Gang," a known group of criminals who employed similar tactics in the past. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.