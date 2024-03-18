Chaddi Gang Terror in Hyderabad: Thieves Steals Rs 7.85 Lakh From School; CCTV Video Goes Viral

The 'Chaddi Gang' members do not wear any clothes and apply oil on their bodies, making it difficult to catch hold of them stoled Rs 7.85 lakh cash from the school in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The robbery was caught on camera, showing the two men wearing masks and half-pants stealing cash from the school premises. Police have launched a hunt for the robbery suspect and are scanning CCTV stalled in a school premises to catch the accused.

Similar incident took place in November last year, the same members of the notorious gang rob the two houses at Hayathnagar in Telangana using boulders and stole Rs 75,000 cash and gold.