The Good Act – Walkathon 2023 was organized to spread awareness about Cancer by GSI & TFMC

Gifts & Stationery India (GSI) and Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC) have joined forces to organize the ‘Good Act – Walkathon 2023’ to raise awareness about cancer

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24: Gifts & Stationery India (GSI) and Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC) have joined forces to organize the ‘Good Act – Walkathon 2023’ to raise awareness about cancer. This walkathon, held on the 22nd of January, Sunday, was organised as part of a larger initiative to better society and increase awareness regarding cancer. Logistical support for the event was provided by major corporate houses based in Hyderabad, such as Vodafone, Sutherland Global, NITHM, JLL, CBRE and several others.

The idea behind organizing this walkathon was to bring together individuals who are passionate about making a change and contributing meaningfully towards bettering society. The event saw participants from different walks of life and backgrounds come together for a common cause. The objective was to create an open platform that would allow everyone to contribute in their own way towards reducing the prevalence of cancer-related illnesses in the region.

The walkathon consisted of participants walking from 6am to 8am on Sunday morning through the streets of Hyderabad. Rakhi Mukherjee – Founder of GSI/ Expo Galaxia pvt Ltd, Satyanarayan Mathala – President TFMC,Dr. Chinnam Reddy- Director – NITHM, Dr. Usha Yanamandra- CEO- PROWESS IMAGE, Mr. Raman Rao- Vodafone Idea, Mr. GouriShankar Balawadgi – Sutherland Global and Key people have been part of the Walkathon.

This collaborative effort has been successful in creating greater awareness amongst citizens regarding cancer-related illness, as well as promoting good health practices that can help prevent many illnesses in general. Alongside raising much needed funds for cancer prevention initiatives, it has also enabled members of Hyderabad’s civic society to come together towards a meaningful cause — something which cannot be measured only in terms of financial contributions or donations alone!

Gifts & Stationery India Expo (GSI) a B2B Expo is coming to HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on 27th, 28th and 29th of January. Organized by EXPO GALAXIA PVT LTD, this is the first ever event of its kind with over 80 exhibitors/manufacturers and 160 brands from across India – including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Gujarat, Kolkata and Chennai.

This major Logistical event will be held in Hyderabad due to Telangana’s impressive ranking among Indian states in terms of GDP. The Telangana government has invested heavily in the infrastructural development of the state over recent years, which makes it an ideal candidate for hosting such a large-scale event.

Gifts & Stationery India Expo (GSI) 2023, B2B Expo promises to provide a platform for businesses to showcase their products and services in the Gifts & Stationery industry. Attendees will be able to browse through hundreds of items ranging from small gift items like greeting cards and keychains to corporate gifts like promotional mugs and apparel. They will also have access to exclusive offers from various exhibitors throughout the duration of the expo Said Rakhi Mukherjee – Founder of GSI/ Expo Galaxia pvt Ltd.

The organizers are expecting a huge footfall at Gifts & Stationery India Expo (GSI) 2023 as they are offering an array of interesting activities at the event. These include product demonstrations, special round table discussions with renowned industry experts and even contests with attractive prizes up for grabs! explore new trends in stationery design – making this expo an ideal destination for both business owners and consumers alike.

In addition to providing a platform for showcasing products, Gifts & Stationery India Expo (GSI) 2023 also aims to facilitate networking opportunities between exhibitors and attendees as well as build bridges between buyers and sellers in this industry. This provides a huge opportunity for businesses looking to expand their reach into new markets or develop existing relationships further.

Gifts & Stationery India Expo (GSI) 2023 also an opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together under one roof and appreciate artistry that takes many forms within the Gifts & Stationery industry – from traditional designs inspired by Indian culture to modern designs incorporating contemporary trends.

So mark your calendars now because you don’t want to miss out on this exciting Logistical event! Visit HITEX Exhibition Centre Hyderabad on 27th , 28th, 29th January 2023 from 10AM to 6PM – it’s going to be three days filled with fun activities, plenty of shopping options and lots more!

Register Now for Gifts & Stationery India Expo 2023 at : https://expogalaxia.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor