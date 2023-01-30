Mumbai: 12-year-old girl goes missing after leaving home for tuition, found near suburban Borivali railway station

A 12-year-old girl went missing after leaving home for tuition and hours later she was found by police near suburban Borivali railway station and subsequently handed over to her family, an official said.

According to the official from the Maharashtra Housing Board (MHB) police station in Borivali, the girl left for tuition on Sunday morning and when she did not return home till afternoon, her worried family members launched a frantic search for her at multiple places. After failing to locate her, they approached the local police and lodged a kidnapping complaint.

Police swung into action and scanned footage from multiple CCTV cameras installed in the locality and finally spotted her near Borivali railway station on Sunday evening, said the official.

The minor was taken into custody and sent for medical examination. After nothing adverse came in the examination, she was handed over to her parents, he said.

Senior inspector from MHB police station Sudhir Kudalkar said, It is not clear yet what she was doing near Borivali railway station. She might be trying to catch a train to somewhere. We have handed over the girl to her family members.