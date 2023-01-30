48 couples tie knot in mass wedding organized by Nirankari Sant Samagam

-Couples from all over India: next Nirankari Sant Satsang in Nagpur

-MBA, engineers, doctors tie nuptial knot

Aurangabad: On Monday, a mass wedding function was held at the venue of the 56th annual Nirankari Sant Samagam in Bidkin, where 48 couples tied their nuptial knot in the presence of Nirankari Satguru Mata Sudikshaji and Rajpita Ramitji Maharaj. Besides the parents, relatives and friends of the brides and bridegrooms, lakhs of devotees of the mission were also present.

While most of the couples belonged from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, some brides and bridegrooms came from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Punjab. The ceremony began with the traditional Jaymala, followed by Nirankari Lavan. Each couple was given a common garland, a special feature of a Nirankari wedding.

The Satguru showered the flowers while artists sang Lavan with music. The ceremony was marked by maximum austerity as the newly-wed couples along with their families, friends and relatives ate lunch at the community kitchen (Langar) provided by the Sant Nirankari Mandal. Blessing the newly-weds, Satguru appreciated the couples and their families for opting this simple mass wedding ceremony. After getting married, every couple took darshan of Satguru and clicked pictures. This mass marriage ceremony marked the conclusion of the satsang ceremony successfully.

Couples from all over India

48 couples participated in the mass marriage ceremony. These included bridegroom and brides from Aurangabad, Mumbai, Chiplun, Nashik, Solapur, Dombivli, Satara, Nagpur, Ahmednagar along with Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Among the brides and grooms, there were graduates, engineers, lawyers, diploma holders, MBA and higher educated who chose to get married in the mass marriage ceremony.

Treat each other with respect

A 'common necklace' (sanja haar) was placed around the neck of each couple by the Nirankari Mandal. Both should bear equal responsibility in the world. Respect each other, create an ideal world. The newlyweds should do satsang and service in the world, said Satguru Mata Sudiksha Ji.

Next Satsang in Nagpur

Satguru Mata Sudikshaji Maharaj announced that the next 57th annual Nirankari Sant Satsang of the Nirankari Mandal will be held in Nagpur city.