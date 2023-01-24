Unglis.com: The Go-To Brand for All Your Nail Care Needs

January 24: Unglis.com, a brand-new nail care company, has entered the Indian market with the goal of revolutionizing how consumers take care of their nails. The brand debuted on January 7th, 2023, and in just one week, it received an impressive response from consumers, resulting in over 3,500 orders and over INR 15 lakhs in sales.

Pradip Das and Sunirmal Das, both 2016 NIT Agartala graduates, founded Unglis.com because they have a special combination of digital marketing expertise and a passion for finding solutions to all nail issues. Together, they have developed a company that helps customers achieve healthy, attractive nails that they can be proud of by offering comprehensive nail care solutions.

Everything required for comprehensive nail care is available in the brand’s product line, from nourishing nail serums and cuticle oils to long-lasting nail polish and gentle removers. To ensure that the products provide the greatest benefits for nails, only the finest ingredients are used.

Unglis.com currently only offers one product, but thanks to the company’s unique approach to nail care, sales are already rising daily. The brand’s creators are overjoyed by the reception to the launch and dedicated to offering customers high-quality goods that satisfy their needs.

The Indian nail care market is expanding quickly and is anticipated to reach $1.8 billion by 2025. By developing a specialized brand for nail care, Unglis.com hopes to take a sizable chunk of this market. Through its emphasis on quality, customer satisfaction, innovative product development, and efficient marketing strategies, the company anticipates capturing a sizable market share by 2025.

The company intends to increase the variety of products available to customers as the brand continues to develop. Unglis.com is positioned to dominate India’s nail care market thanks to its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. The ultimate objective of the business is to become the go-to brand for all nail care requirements and to enable consumers to take control of their nail health.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor