Maharashtra: 3 held for house break-ins and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 5 lakh

Three persons have been arrested by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police in Maharashtra in two separate cases of house break-ins, and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 5 lakh from them, an official said.

Assistant Police Commissioner (Virar division) Ramchandra Deshmukh said the crime detection branch at the Tulinj police station picked up two persons on Wednesday on the suspicion of house break-ins and thefts.

During their interrogation, the duo revealed that they were involved in a crime registered with the police station in 2021. Eleven grams of gold ornaments, some silver items and a colour television set, collectively worth Rs 3,88,000, were seized from him, the official said.

There were six cases registered against the two accused under the police commissionerates of Thane, Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar, he said.