Pune: PMC to construct flyovers, subways, bridges across 21 spots in Pune

To alleviate traffic congestion in the city, the municipal administration is considering building flyovers, subways, and river bridges in 21 locations around Pune. Consultants will be appointed in the following days to help with this. After the consultant's report, the process of starting the work will start.

The city's traffic has deteriorated. During rush hour, the picture of automobiles queuing up at numerous important intersections (chowks) is constantly seen. Citizens, NGOs, and travel companies have occasionally demanded that the Municipal Corporation take action to address the traffic problem. As a result, the Municipal Corporation intends to construct flyovers and subways.

Flyovers and subways will be built in various places, including major roads, rivers, and railways. Previously, certain works were allowed through public-private-public participation. Municipal Commissioner, Administrator Vikram Kumar stated that those works are also now underway. Deputy Chief Minister

Devendra Fadnavis has announced a two thousand crore fund for the city to address traffic congestion. At the municipal level, a preliminary study has been done to reduce traffic congestion on flyovers, river bridges, main roads, and other works. A consultant will be appointed for this purpose.