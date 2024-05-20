Delhi's Viral Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Drops Debut Song "Darji"; Netizens React (Watch Video)

From past few days Instagram is filled with viral Vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit hailed from Delhi fighting with customers. Over the night she became social media sensation and she set a trend, many videos of influencers imitating her has gone viral. Chandrika recently got featured in the song named Darji. Netizens has reacted to her debut song.

The song is sung, produced and performed by Amandeep Singh; Chandrika is looking glamorous. While sharing her debut song on Instagram she wrote, "Presenting my new song “Darji” by Amandeep Singh featuring the famous “Vada Pav Girl” Chandrika Dixit."

While responding to the post, one user commented, "she became so wealthy that she was featured in a music video." Another user wrote "Now what will happen to Besan." While many mocked her, there were also people who praised her for her efforts.