WATCH: Fan Breaches Security To Touch MS Dhoni’s Feet During GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash, Video Goes Viral

A fan breached security and briefly entered the field to touch the feet of former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during their IPL match against the Gujarat Titans on Friday.

The incident occurred in the final over of CSK's chase of 233 runs. With three balls remaining, Dhoni was walking back to the crease after surviving a DRS review for lbw when a fan bypassed security and approached him. The fan fell to the ground in a gesture of respect, and Dhoni briefly interacted with him before security personnel intervened and escorted the fan away.

Watch video here:

MS Dhoni Running away from the Fan 😂 💛pic.twitter.com/KXn9TRv9sW — 🎰 (@StanMSD) May 10, 2024

Read Also | IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs CSK Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The match itself was a high-scoring affair. Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill (104) and B Sai Sudharsan (103) combined for a record-equaling 210-run partnership to propel their team to a daunting total of 231 for 3. Chasing a stiff target, CSK's hopes rested on Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56), who put up a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket. However, CSK fell short, finishing at 196 for 8.

Mohit Sharma (3-31) was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat Titans, while Rashid Khan claimed 2-38.

Brief Scores: