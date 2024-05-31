“Oh Larry Paaji, Kya Haal Chaal”: India Captain Rohit Sharma’s Funny Exchange With NBA Trophy Goes Viral (Watch Video)

New York [US], May 31 : As India gears up for their T20 World Cup campaign, Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma on Friday posed with the NBA trophy at the Nassau County International Stadium and the skipper also discussed his love for the sport of basketball.

In a video posted by NBA on Instagram, Rohit was being humorous as he asked the trophy in Punjabi how he was doing.

Posing alongside the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, the NBA title, Rohit began the video by addressing the trophy as if it were an animated item, complete with a crack-up greeting.

"Oh Larry paaji, kya haal chaal. (Oh Larry sir, how are you?)," Rohit said in a video.

The 37-year-old went on to select Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan as his favourite player in the sport that has dominated the United States.

"My favourite has always been Michael Jordan, for what he did for Chicago Bulls is obviously quite inspiring," he said.

He also mentioned how much he enjoys seeing current-generation stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry compete at the highest level of the sport. He also joked about how heavy the trophy was as he appeared to be in good spirits ahead of the T20 extravaganza.

"And guys like LeBron James, Steph Curry, those are the guys I love watching. Oh, it looks quite heavy. No wonder they're so big and tall and strong," the India captain said.

The ICC T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29. The Men in Blue will play against Bangladesh in their only warm-up game on June 1 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India will be aiming to win their first T20 WC title since they won the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals.

