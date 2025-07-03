Jharkhand Train Accident: Goods Train Collides With Another Train in Sahibganj; Tragedy Recorded on Camera

A train accident has been reported in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand on Thursday, July. The incident occurred near the Barharwa railway setting yard, when a wagon of a stone-laden goods train reportedly derailed and crashed into another goods train, leading to a pile-up of compartments on top of each other. The dramatic video of the accident has emerged on social media and is now going viral, raising serious questions about the railway administration's safety measures.

According to eyewitnesses, the moving train was loaded with stones when several of its wagons began to roll forward at high speed without control. These wagons rammed into a stationary goods train, causing multiple carriages to climb over one another. Several wagons derailed in the collision, resulting in significant property damage.

Jharkhand Train Accident

एक मालगाड़ी को दूसरी मालगाड़ी ने मारी टक्कर, डिब्बे एक दूसरे के ऊपर चढ़े।

झारखंड के साहेबगंज की घटना। टक्कर का लाइव वीडियो सामने आया है। हादसे में एक मालगाड़ी ने दूसरी मालगाड़ी को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी, जिससे कई डिब्बे एक-दूसरे पर चढ़ गए। घटना के बाद ट्रैक पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई।… pic.twitter.com/yHUVljwo61 — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) July 3, 2025

Though no casualties have been reported so far, the railway has incurred substantial financial losses. The derailment has disrupted operations at the loading yard, which remains affected.

Locals allege that similar incidents have occurred in the past, but the railways have not implemented concrete safety measures. As news of the incident spread, senior railway officials arrived at the site and launched an inquiry. Relief and repair work are underway on a war footing, while a large number of locals gathered at the scene.