MMR is growing, Maha govt taking all efforts to provide amenities to people: Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, stated that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) was expanding and that his government was making every effort to improve infrastructure and offer amenities.

He was speaking at an event in Thane where he inaugurated some civic projects and laid the foundation stones of upcoming ones. He said he visited Milan Subway in Vile Parle and the under-construction Coastal Road along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials led by additional commissioner P Velrasu.

We have done a lot of pre-monsoon works. I inspected some areas in the morning and am happy to note there were no issues of waterlogging, he said. CM reiterated his warning that officials will face action if pre-monsoon works are found to be not up to the mark and citizens face rain-related problems.

There will be no compromise on quality and quantity since all these works involve public money, he added. He asked local officials to speed up work on cluster development as well metro works in Thane so that people get to use the service soon.

Thane had received Rs 323 crore as part of the Amrut Yojana and it was a good example of the state benefitting when there is a friendly dispensation at the Centre, Shinde said.MMR is growing and the state government is making all efforts to provide amenities to people and augment infrastructure, Shinde said.