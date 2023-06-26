Mumbai: Residential fire breaks out near Ankur tower, one fatality reported

In the early morning hours, at 8:10 am, a residential fire erupted near Ankur Tower in the Goregaon West neighbourhood of Mumbai. Tragically, a 55-year-old person lost his life in the blaze. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, operating under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, promptly reported the incident. The occurrence of the fire has stirred up considerable commotion within the local community.

The accident occurred when a gas stove and cylinder caught fire inside the house. Harish Chavan, aged 55, sustained injuries in the fire and was immediately taken to HBT Trauma Care Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the Assistant Medical Officer at HBT Trauma Care Hospital confirmed that he had passed away prior to receiving treatment.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, and the local police are conducting further investigations into the matter. Additionally, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other relevant authorities are actively working to bring the fire under control and ensure the safety of the surrounding area.