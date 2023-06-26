Punjab: Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates astro turf at BSF Campus, Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], June 26 : In a momentous occasion highlighting the government's unwavering dedication to sports promotion, the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Astro Turf in the BSF Headquarters at Jalandhar on Monday.

This cutting-edge synthetic turf facility showcases the government's commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and fostering a culture of sports excellence.

Jalandhar's sporting community and BSF personnel rejoiced as the Minister took the ceremonial first shot on the new Astro Turf, symbolizing the beginning of an exciting era for sports in the region.

The friendly match that followed showcased the skills and camaraderie of BSF athletes, reflecting the immense potential that lies within Jalandhar's sporting talent pool.

The Astro Turf, completed ahead of schedule at an approximate expenditure of Rs 6 crore, stands as a testament to the government's efficient execution of sports infrastructure projects. While speaking to the media, Anurag Thakur highlighted the government's commitment to promoting sports in India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

He emphasized, "Sports are a catalyst for holistic development, and the Government of India is fully committed to providing the necessary infrastructure and opportunities for our talented athletes. This Astro Turf inauguration symbolizes our dedication to promoting sports and nurturing the immense potential of our sporting community."

Further, Union Minister expressed his gratitude to Nitin Agrawal, IPS, Director General of BSF, and Atul Fulzele, Inspector General of BSF, Punjab Frontier, Jalandhar, for their exceptional leadership and unwavering support in promoting sports within the BSF and the local community. He also commended the BSF for their commitment to excellence not only in their security duties but also in the field of sports.

The state-of-the-art Astro Turf facility, constructed with advanced technology and adhering to international standards, will serve as a hub for aspiring athletes in the region.

It will not only provide them with world-class training amenities but also attract national and international tournaments, raising the sporting culture of Jalandhar a notch higher.

The government's investment in this infrastructure reinforces its commitment to providing athletes with the necessary resources to excel and represents a significant step towards realizing India's potential as a global sporting powerhouse.

