Oppn parties in Goa slam BJP over Shah's remarks on Mhadei

Panaji, Jan 28 The opposition parties in Goa on Saturday criticised the BJP government after Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Karnataka's Belagavi said that the BJP has provided water to the neighbouring state by resolving a dispute with Goa over Mhadei river diversion.

During a rally in Belagavi, Shah said: "Sonia Gandhi during a speech in Goa in the year 2007 said that the Congress government will not allow Mhadei water diversion to Karnataka. In 2022, Congress in their manifesto stated that Karnataka will not get a single drop of water from Mhadei. Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts."

Reacting to this, Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai said that the 'truth is out' about the lies of BJP leaders in Goa and hence Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should resign.

"KARNATAKA FARMERS' THIRST QUENCHED WITH GOAN LIVES! This is the monstrous face of @DrPramodPSawant! In exchange for his chair, he's deprived generations of #Goans of drinking water, diverting #Mhadei for water-guzzling crops in #Karnataka. QUIT, @goacm. Enough of your lies!" Sardesai tweeted.

"TRUTH IS OUT: @DrPramodPSawant KILLED MOTHER #MHADEI. @BJP4India national leadership reveals the truth I've been saying all along: Diversion of #Mhadei was a joint decision of @goacm and @CMofKarnataka. I challenge Sawant to dispute his leadership now, or resign immediately!" Sardesai further said.

Sardesai had in the past alleged that the Central Water Commission had given a nod to the Detailed Project Report of Karnataka for the disputed Kalsa-Bandhuri dams, only after the Centre had taken Sawant into confidence.

Congress media in-charge Amarnath Panjikar questioned whether Goa CM Sawant will protest against Shah's statement.

"@DrPramodPSawant if Mhadei is your mother, what is your reply to @AmitShah now? Is this a Election Jumla by Amit Shah for Karnataka Elections & the same thing was discussed with your Delegation at Delhi ? Will you resign as a mark of protest against his statement?" Panjikar tweeted.

Interestingly, a delegation led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on January 11, met Amit Shah and urged him to withdraw the approval given to the DPR of Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor