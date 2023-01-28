MP: Central agencies working as slave of BJP, says LoP Govind Singh

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition and veteran Congress leader Govind Singh on Saturday claimed that the central agencies are working as a slave of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh made the above remark while talking to the media persons in Bhopal on Saturday after he was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday.

The Congress leader said, "The law of ED was made in India for those who collect illegal assets to make black money into white and commit economic offences. But today, the ED has only one task left, that is working as an agent of the BJP government."

"The Congress Party and the BJP will contest the assembly elections in the state in November this year. The question is that the boat of the BJP is on the verge of sinking, there are holes in their boat. Now they (BJP) have started trying to attack the leaders of the Congress party by harassing them in any way so as not to expose the exploits of the BJP," he added.

"On January 13, a summon was issued in my name from the ED's office, which I received on January 24. I was called at 11am on January 27 at the ED office in Delhi. Only case number and 2019 were written in the letter. When I read it, I could not understand what was written in it," Singh added.

Singh alleged that the ED had come to harass the opposition leaders by becoming an ally of the BJP. The leaders of the opposition party, especially the Congress leaders, are being interrogated for around 11 hours. This work is being done only to create political pressure on Congress leaders.

"I have not done any such work in my life politically, economically or socially in which I have to be ashamed of in front of the society or in front of the country or in front of the public. I am not a shareholder in any company, I do my work from agriculture. Congress workers and Dr Govind Singh are not going to be suppressed in Madhya Pradesh," the LoP Singh added.

"I have submitted a reply to the notice through my advocate that first let me know in which case I was called for questioning. I will also file a petition in the Supreme Court regarding this matter," Singh further added.

