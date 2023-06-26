Pocket HRMS recognized as a Noteworthy AI Solution in Microsoft AI Solution Foundry Program

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Pocket HRMS has been recognized as a 'Noteworthy AI Solution' at Microsoft AI Solution Foundry Program. Pocket HRMS' achievement is a testament to their deep expertise in leveraging Microsoft Azure AI technology stack. Pocket HRMS is a user-friendly hire-to-retire solution that transforms complex HR processes into simple automated functions, using cutting-edge Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

"We are equally thrilled and humbled by the recognition at Microsoft AI Solution Foundry. I dedicate this award to the development, technical, and functional teams for setting new standards in the HRMS and Payroll Software domain for being the pioneers in utilizing Microsoft Azure AI effectively," stated Jitendra Somani, Co-founder and CEO of Pocket HRMS.

By being a part of the Microsoft AI Solution Foundry, the Pocket HRMS team brought their collective domain experience and innovative ideas to solve real-world business problems and demonstrated the ability to address critical client requirements with transformative solutions. They also developed a 'proof of concept', which helped them secure the coveted award.

"At Microsoft, our goal is to democratize our breakthroughs in AI through Azure to help people and organizations be more productive and solve the most pressing problems of our society. Microsoft AI Solution Foundry is a five-week intensive program, aimed at offering Microsoft partners an opportunity to innovate by helping them develop cutting-edge AI solutions. My heartfelt congratulations to Pocket HRMS for this achievement and their innovative use of AI to create this unique solution," said Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India.

Pocket HRMS has been instrumental in creatively utilizing the power of AI and machine learning to provide future-ready solutions like smHRt Payroll, smHRty chatbot™, geofencing and geotagging-based attendance with facial recognition, and more. They are currently pursuing the goal of developing 'Digital Bharat 2.0', by actively seeking out partners to create new opportunities for further streamlining of HR operations. Their recent integration with WhatsApp is a testament to their dedication towards automating HR functions with intuitive solutions.

