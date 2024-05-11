IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs CSK Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Gujarat Titans defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs on May 10 to stay in playoff contention in IPL 2024. The win moved the Titans from last place to eighth. Shubman Gill's team now has 10 points from 12 games and can make a playoff push if they win their remaining matches. The Chennai Super Kings remained in fourth place with 12 points, thanks to a better net run rate than the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
Here's the updated points table after GT vs CSK match:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+1.453
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|8
|3
|16
|+0.476
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|14
|+0.406
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|12
|+0.491
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.316
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.769
|7
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|5
|7
|10
|+0.217
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|5
|7
|10
|-1.063
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.212
|10
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.423
more to follow...