IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs CSK Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Gujarat Titans defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs on May 10 to stay in playoff contention in IPL 2024. The win moved the Titans from last place to eighth. Shubman Gill's team now has 10 points from 12 games and can make a playoff push if they win their remaining matches. The Chennai Super Kings remained in fourth place with 12 points, thanks to a better net run rate than the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Here's the updated points table after GT vs CSK match:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 16 +1.453 2 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.406 4 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 12 +0.491 5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316 6 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 10 +0.217 8 Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 10 -1.063 9 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 8 -0.212 10 Punjab Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.423

