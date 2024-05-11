IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs CSK Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Gujarat Titans defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs on May 10 to stay in playoff contention ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 11, 2024 12:00 AM2024-05-11T00:00:59+5:302024-05-11T00:01:23+5:30

IPL 2024 Points Table After GT vs CSK Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Gujarat Titans defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs on May 10 to stay in playoff contention in IPL 2024. The win moved the Titans from last place to eighth. Shubman Gill's team now has 10 points from 12 games and can make a playoff push if they win their remaining matches. The Chennai Super Kings remained in fourth place with 12 points, thanks to a better net run rate than the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Here's the updated points table after GT vs CSK match:

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostPointsNRR
1Kolkata Knight Riders118316+1.453
2Rajasthan Royals118316+0.476
3Sunrisers Hyderabad127514+0.406
4Chennai Super Kings126612+0.491
5Delhi Capitals126612-0.316
6Lucknow Super Giants126612-0.769
7Royal Challengers Bengaluru125710+0.217
8Gujarat Titans125710-1.063
9Mumbai Indians12488-0.212
10Punjab Kings12488-0.423

