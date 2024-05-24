'FASTag or Slow Tag?': Shardul Thakur Complains to NHAI After Getting Stuck in a Long Queue at Toll Plaza

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shardul Thakur recently shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) caption reading "Fast tag or slow tag" while tagging the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He also asked X users to post funny comments. "Funny comments only, please. This is not to aim at someone lol," he added.

Interesting reactions from the fans can be seen on Thakur's post. According to the picture he posted, it can be learned that he was stuck in a log traffic at some toll plaza on the National Highway. It can also be assumed that he was in a queue of FASTag (electronic tolling system) and got frustrated for waiting a long time. However, the exact reason for the CSK batter's post is unknown.

Shardul Thakur led the CSK bowling attack as he picked up two wickets and gave 64 runs in his four-over spell in his last match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Shardul played 95 matches in the IPL 2024 and took 94 wickets. His best performance in a match was taking 4 wickets for 36 runs.