Hapur Shocker: Toll Worker Flung In Air By Speeding Car, Severely Injured (Watch Video)

A shocking incident was caught on camera where a car driver, attempting to evade the toll fee, sped through the Chhajarsi toll plaza in the Pilkhuwa area of Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, and struck a toll worker. The toll worker was hit with such force that he was thrown into the air, landing on the road with a loud impact and sustaining serious injuries.

This incident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway. The driver fled towards Hapur. Other toll workers quickly took the injured worker to a nearby hospital, where he is currently in critical condition. Authorities are examining CCTV footage to track down the driver.

Watch The Video

यूपी : दिल्ली-लखनऊ हाईवे पर हापुड़ जिले में टोल प्लाजा पर कल रात तेज रफ्तार कार ने टोल कर्मचारी हेमराज को हवा में उड़ा दिया। टोलकर्मी की हालत गंभीर है, कार सवार की तलाश जारी है। pic.twitter.com/Tak5Zscq1A — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 7, 2024



About the incident

Hemraj, a toll worker at the Chhijarsi Toll Plaza on the national highway, was on duty in lane number five on Thursday night. Around 2:30 a.m., a white car approached at high speed from Ghaziabad towards Hapur. When Hemraj signaled the driver to stop for the toll, the driver accelerated, hitting Hemraj and speeding away towards Hapur.

The impact hurled Hemraj into the air, and he landed heavily on the road, severely injured. Colleagues immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors reported his condition as critical. Ajit Chaudhary, the toll plaza manager, stated that the driver hit the toll worker to avoid paying the fee and sped away. The incident was reported to the police, and the injured worker was admitted to the hospital, where his condition remains critical. CO Jitendra Sharma stated that they are using CCTV footage to trace the car’s number and will soon apprehend the driver.