Noida: Luharli Toll Plaza Employees Beaten by Police Personnel for Delay, Shocking Incident Caught on CCTV

CCTV footage of the Luharli toll plaza located in Greater Noida, under the jurisdiction of Dadri police station, has surfaced on social media. In the viral video, a sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh Police is seen beating employees at the toll plaza for delay in passing his vehicle. According to a report by TricityToday.com, the sub-inspector is identified as Praveen Kumar. Police stated that the matter is under investigation and a search for the accused is ongoing.

The video, recorded by CCTV cameras on Thursday at 8:55 am, shows the alleged sub-inspector entering the toll plaza in his car. Within a few seconds, he begins assaulting the toll workers. He breaks the barrier at the toll plaza, allowing many vehicles to leave without paying the toll.

CCTV Footage From Toll Plaza

In another video, a tussle between a toll plaza officer and a policeman is seen. The sub-inspector can be heard saying that nothing will happen to him regarding this matter. After the video surfaced, Dadri police station initiated an investigation. The police have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and it is not yet known where the sub-inspector seen in the video is currently posted.