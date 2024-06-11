Uttar Pradesh: JCB Brings Down Chhajarsi Toll Plaza Booths in Hapur for Asking to Pay Toll; Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident that has surfaced from the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a bulldozer demolished toll booths in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. According to the information, the incident reported at Chhajarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur, the bulldozer's operator to pay the toll, allegedly went rogue and destroyed two booths.

The worker at the toll booth captured the moment of the incident, and the video surfaced on social media. The incident was reported at the Chhijarsi toll plaza in the Pilkhuwa Kotwali area on Delhi-Lucknow Highway-9.

JCB Demolished Toll Plaza Booths in UP

In a viral video, it can be seen that the structure is said to be a toll booth around it. A person learned to be a toll employee, shouting that "for the asking to pay toll, a JCB is razing both the booths." He further heard saying, "JCB number is UP 14 KG 4255..." and the bulldozer ran away.

However, no injuries were reported as toll booth employees managed to escape unharmed. The incident has been reported to the local police, and efforts are underway to apprehend the bulldozer operator.

आज दिनांक 11.06.2024 को थाना पिलखुवा क्षेत्रान्तर्गत छिजारसी टोल प्लाजा पर एक जेसीबी चालक द्वारा जेसीबी से टोल बूथ में तोड़फोड़ की गयी है, जिसके सम्बन्ध में थाना पिलखुवा पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।

इस संबंध में क्षेत्राधिकारी पिलखुवा की बाइट.. pic.twitter.com/rZ9oMM3HM2 — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) June 11, 2024

"A JCB driver vandalized the toll booth with a JCB at Chhijarsi toll plaza under the jurisdiction of Police Station Pilkhuwa. In relation to this, a case has been registered at Police Station Pilkhuwa and further legal action is being taken," said area Officer Pilkhuwa.