Shardul Thakur Ruled Out For Three Months; All-Rounder Undergoes Foot Surgery

India fast-bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur has undergone a successful foot surgery, but is expected to be out of competitive cricket for at least three months. Thakur shared a post-surgery photo on his Instagram account on Wednesday, captioned "operated successfully". It was his second foot surgery; the first one was five years ago in 2019.

The problem recurred during India's South Africa tour in December-January. He last played for India in the first Test in Centurion in that series. Although he managed to make a return in the Ranji Trophy last season, helping Mumbai win their 42nd title, it is understood he had requested the BCCI for longer breaks between matches to ensure adequate recovery and preparation time.In IPL 2024, playing for Chennai Super Kings, he managed to pick up only five wickets in nine outings at an economy of 9.75.

Thakur's surgery was done by the same physician who had operated on Mohammed Shami earlier. Thakur is a centrally contracted BCCI player meaning all the expenses incurred for the same would be taken care by the board. Thakur had previously undergone a surgery in 2019. He last represented India in a Test match in South Africa at the end of last year. His recovery time from this surgery is expected to be about eight weeks.



