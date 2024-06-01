Rishabh Pant Back in Blue After 16 Months During IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Game (Watch Video)

Rishabh Pant, India's star wicketkeeper-batsman, made a triumphant return to international cricket on Saturday after a horrific car accident in December 2022 threatened his career.

Ready. Able. Determined! 💪🏻



From adversity to triumph, #RishabhPant's journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a testament of resilience and determination. Join him as he ignites the spirit of a nation at 7.52 PM during Matchdays! 🇮🇳



Stand Up for #TeamIndia with the… pic.twitter.com/ZnBTnLRju2 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 28, 2024

Pant donned the Indian jersey for the first time after 16 months during the team's only warm-up match for the T20 World Cup 2024 against Bangladesh.

The accident left Pant with significant injuries, and his recovery was a major hurdle. He has spoken openly about the challenges he faced, revealing he couldn't walk for months.

However, Pant's fighting spirit prevailed. He underwent rigorous rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and showcased a remarkable comeback in the recently concluded IPL season. Leading the Delhi Capitals in runs scored, Pant convinced selectors of his return to form. He amassed 446 runs at a strike rate of 155.40 and an average of 40.54.

Pant's return is a significant boost for India's T20 World Cup campaign. His explosive batting and sharp wicketkeeping skills were sorely missed during his absence. He is expected to slot into the middle order for the team led by Rohit Sharma.