Sai Sudharsan Scores His Maiden IPL Century During GT vs CSK Match

Sai Sudharsan smashed a 50-ball century for the Gujarat Titans against the Chennai Super Kings in match 59 of ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 10, 2024 09:15 PM2024-05-10T21:15:58+5:302024-05-10T21:16:55+5:30

Sai Sudharsan Scores His Maiden IPL Century During GT vs CSK Match | Sai Sudharsan Scores His Maiden IPL Century During GT vs CSK Match

Sai Sudharsan Scores His Maiden IPL Century During GT vs CSK Match

Next

Sai Sudharsan smashed a 50-ball century for the Gujarat Titans against the Chennai Super Kings in match 59 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Sudharsan fell just short of a bigger score, dismissed by Tushar Deshpande for 103 off 51 deliveries. His knock included five fours and seven sixes. The 22-year-old left-hander also etched his name in history by becoming the fastest Indian to reach 1,000 IPL runs. Sudharsan and opening partner Shubman Gill put on a dominant display, registering a 210-run opening stand in just 104 balls. This ties the record for the highest opening partnership in IPL history.

Open in app
Tags :Sai sudarshanSai sudarshanGujarat TitansShubman GillIPL 2024Chennai Super KingsMs Dhoni