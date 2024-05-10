Sai Sudharsan Scores His Maiden IPL Century During GT vs CSK Match

Sai Sudharsan smashed a 50-ball century for the Gujarat Titans against the Chennai Super Kings in match 59 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Sudharsan fell just short of a bigger score, dismissed by Tushar Deshpande for 103 off 51 deliveries. His knock included five fours and seven sixes. The 22-year-old left-hander also etched his name in history by becoming the fastest Indian to reach 1,000 IPL runs. Sudharsan and opening partner Shubman Gill put on a dominant display, registering a 210-run opening stand in just 104 balls. This ties the record for the highest opening partnership in IPL history.

𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗜𝗣𝗟 💯 😍



Ahmedabad witnessing Sai Sudharsan's stroke play as he reaches his magnificent TON 👏



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/PBZfdYswwj#TATAIPL | #GTvCSKpic.twitter.com/xqmTW7LdL8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2024