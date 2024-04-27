IPL 2024 Points Table After LSG vs RR Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Rajasthan Royals, currently leading the league table, defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by a comfortable seven wickets. This victory takes them to 16 points, a significant six-point lead over the second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders. Another win for the Royals will guarantee their qualification for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals edged past the Mumbai Indians by 10 runs, securing their fifth win of the competition. This victory pushes them to fifth in the standings, displacing the Chennai Super Kings.

The race for the playoffs promises to be intense, with the cut-off mark likely to be around 18 points based on the current mid-table congestion.

Captains Shine in Batting Charts

The day also saw significant movement in the race for the Orange Cap, awarded to the tournament's leading run scorer. Three captains – Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), and KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) – made impressive gains, breaking into the top five.

Samson's unbeaten knock of 71 runs off 33 balls propelled him to the second spot with a total of 385 runs from nine matches. Rahul, who scored a quickfire 76 off 48 balls, sits just behind him in third with 378 runs. Pant's unbeaten 29 off just 19 deliveries helped him climb to fourth position. Virat Kohli remains at the top of the pile, leading the pack with 430 runs.

Bowling Honors Shift

The Purple Cap, awarded to the leading wicket-taker, saw a change in possession. Jasprit Bumrah's economical spell of 1/35 helped the Mumbai Indians pacer reclaim the coveted cap from Harshal Patel. Bumrah now sits atop the bowling charts with 14 wickets.

Mukesh Kumar, who impressed with a three-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians, climbed to the fourth position. Harshal Patel remains in contention with 13 wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav occupies the fifth spot.