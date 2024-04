Mumbai Indians Pacer Luke Wood Sets Unwanted Record During DC vs MI IPL 2024 Match

Luke Wood, a left-arm pacer for the Mumbai Indians, conceded a record-breaking 68 runs in his four overs during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This unwanted record now stands as the most runs conceded in a match by a Mumbai Indians bowler in IPL history. Previously, South African Kwena Maphaka held the record, conceding 66 runs in four overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this season.

Wood's performance also places him second-highest for most runs conceded in an IPL 2024 match, falling just short of Mohit Sharma who gave away 73 runs in four overs against the Delhi Capitals earlier in the tournament. Overall, Wood's figures rank fourth-worst for runs conceded in IPL history. The English pacer joined the Mumbai Indians as a late addition, replacing the injured Australian fast bowler, Jason Behrendorff.

Most runs conceded by a bowler for Mumbai Indians:

Bowler Name Team Runs Conceded Overs Opponent Venue Year Luke Wood Mumbai Indians 68 runs 4 Delhi Capitals New Delhi 2024 Kwena Maphaka Mumbai Indians 66 runs 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2024 Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians 58 runs 4 Kings XI Punjab Indore 2017 Daniel Sams Mumbai Indians 57 runs 4 Delhi Capitals Brabourne 2022

Most Runs Conceded by a Bowler in IPL 2024:

Bowler Name Team Runs Conceded Wickets Taken Overs Opponent Venue Mohit Sharma (GT) MI 73/0 0 4 DC New Delhi Luke Wood (MI) MI 68/0 0 4 DC New Delhi Kwena Maphaka (MI) MI 66/0 0 4 SRH Hyderabad Anrich Nortje (DC) DC 65/2 2 4 MI Wankhede Anrich Nortje (DC) DC 59/3 3 4 KKR Vizag Gerald Coetzee (MI) MI 57/1 1 4 SRH Hyderabad Akash Madhwal (MI) MI 57/1 1 4 RCB Mumbai Akash Deep (RCB) RCB 55/1 1 3.3 MI Mumbai Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) KKR 55/1 1 4 SRH Kolkata Romario Shepherd (MI) MI 54/1 1 4 DC Wankhede Mitchell Starc (KKR) KKR 53/0 0 4 SRH Kolkata Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) SRH 53/0 0 4 MI Hyderabad

