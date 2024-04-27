DC vs MI: Jake Fraser-McGurk Equals Own Record for Fastest Fifty in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk continued his explosive form in the Indian Premier League, smashing a 15-ball fifty to equal the record for the fastest half-century in the tournament's history.

The young Australian tore into the Mumbai Indians attack at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, taking on pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, and Nuwan Pradeep during the powerplay. Fraser-McGurk joined Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as the only players in T20 cricket to achieve the feat.

His onslaught didn't stop there. Fraser-McGurk launched an assault on spinner Piyush Chawla in his first over, before departing for a well-made 84 off just 27 balls. His knock included a staggering six sixes and eleven boundaries. In his six IPL matches so far, the youngster has amassed a remarkable 247 runs at an average of 49.40 and an impressive strike rate of 237.50.

Fraser McGurk's record in IPL 2024:

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 4s/6s High Score Fraser McGurk 5 247 49.40 237.50 3 9/14 84*

- 22 year old.

- Playing his debut IPL season.



Fastest fifties in IPL 2024: