DC vs MI: Jake Fraser-McGurk Equals Own Record for Fastest Fifty in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk continued his explosive form in the Indian Premier League, smashing a 15-ball fifty to ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2024 04:08 PM2024-04-27T16:08:18+5:302024-04-27T16:50:26+5:30

DC vs MI: Jake Fraser-McGurk Equals Own Record for Fastest Fifty in IPL 2024 | DC vs MI: Jake Fraser-McGurk Equals Own Record for Fastest Fifty in IPL 2024

DC vs MI: Jake Fraser-McGurk Equals Own Record for Fastest Fifty in IPL 2024

Next

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk continued his explosive form in the Indian Premier League, smashing a 15-ball fifty to equal the record for the fastest half-century in the tournament's history.

The young Australian tore into the Mumbai Indians attack at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, taking on pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, and Nuwan Pradeep during the powerplay. Fraser-McGurk joined Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as the only players in T20 cricket to achieve the feat.

His onslaught didn't stop there. Fraser-McGurk launched an assault on spinner Piyush Chawla in his first over, before departing for a well-made 84 off just 27 balls. His knock included a staggering six sixes and eleven boundaries. In his six IPL matches so far, the youngster has amassed a remarkable 247 runs at an average of 49.40 and an impressive strike rate of 237.50.

Read Also | DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals Register Its Highest-Ever PowerPlay Score in IPL History

Fraser McGurk's record in IPL 2024:

PlayerMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate50s4s/6sHigh Score
Fraser McGurk524749.40237.5039/1484*

Fastest fifties in IPL 2024:

PlayerBallsMatchVenue
Jake Fraser-McGurk15DC vs MINew Delhi
Jake Fraser-McGurk15DC vs SRHNew Delhi
Abhishek Sharma16SRH vs MIHyderabad
Travis Head16SRH vs DCNew Delhi
Suryakumar Yadav17MI vs RCBMumbai

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Open in app
Tags :Jake Fraser McgurkIPL 2024Delhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansCricket News