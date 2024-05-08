India's Siddarth Kaul Joins Northamptonshire's Bowling Lineup for Three Matches

India seamer Siddarth Kaul has been signed by Northamptonshire on a short-term deal that will cover their next three County Championship fixtures. Kaul joins Northants as a replacement for Australian seamer Chris Tremain, whose four-game spell has come to an end.

The 33-year-old Kaul most recently played for Punjab in India's Ranji Trophy, the premier first-class competition, where he claimed 15 wickets at an average of 31.26. Overall, he boasts 286 first-class wickets at an impressive average of 26.44, including 16 five-wicket hauls.

Kaul is available for selection immediately and could feature in Northamptonshire's next game against Gloucestershire, starting May 10 at Wantage Road.

Read Also | The Test, Season 3: Trailer released of series chronicling Australia's WTC23-win, Ashes

"I'm very happy to be here to represent Northamptonshire and very excited to help the team win games and push for promotion. I'm confident that I will bring my positive mindset and experience to help my teammates win in any situation in the match," Kaul told ESPNcricinfo.

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler expressed his satisfaction with the signing. "Sid has a lot of experience with the ball, he's played a lot of first-class cricket and is keen to make a big impact when he joins the squad. He's finished his domestic season over in India where he picked up some good form so hopefully he continues that on with us," Sadler said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.