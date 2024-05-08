SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Script History with Fastest 150+ Chase Ever in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved the fastest chase of a 150-plus run target in IPL history, with balls remaining, against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. SRH chased down 166 in just 9.4 overs with unbeaten half-centuries from both openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, to set a new record. The team also set the IPL record for the most runs scored in the first 10 overs of a match, reaching 167 without losing a wicket.
Fastest chases of 150+ run targets in IPL:
Match
Teams
Score
Overs
Venue
SRH vs LSG
SRH vs LSG
155/0
9.4
Hyderabad
D Chargers vs MI
D Chargers vs MI
167/0
12
Navi Mumbai
RR vs KKR
RR vs KKR
151/1
13.1
Kolkata
RCB vs GT
RCB vs GT
152/6
13.4
Bengaluru
MI vs CSK
MI vs CSK
158/1
13.5
Mumbai
SRH also set a new record for the second-highest PowerPlay total of the IPL 2024 season against Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 107 runs in six overs. This is only behind the 125 they scored against the Delhi Capitals earlier in the tournament. Travis Head led the charge, scoring 58 off 18 balls in the PowerPlay, including fifty off 16 balls – the joint-fastest for SRH this season.
Highest PowerPlay totals in IPL 2024:
Match
Teams
PowerPlay Total
Venue
SRH vs DC
SRH vs DC
125 runs
Delhi
SRH vs LSG
SRH vs LSG
107 runs
Hyderabad
KKR vs PBKS
KKR vs PBKS
93 runs
Kolkata
RCB vs GT
RCB vs GT
92 runs
Bengaluru
DC vs MI
DC vs MI
92 runs
Delhi