SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Script History with Fastest 150+ Chase Ever in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved the fastest chase of a 150-plus run target in IPL history, with balls remaining, against Lucknow ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 8, 2024 10:55 PM2024-05-08T22:55:18+5:302024-05-08T22:56:10+5:30

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Script History with Fastest 150+ Chase Ever in IPL | SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Script History with Fastest 150+ Chase Ever in IPL

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Script History with Fastest 150+ Chase Ever in IPL

Next

Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved the fastest chase of a 150-plus run target in IPL history, with balls remaining, against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.  SRH chased down 166 in just 9.4 overs with unbeaten half-centuries from both openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, to set a new record. The team also set the IPL record for the most runs scored in the first 10 overs of a match, reaching 167 without losing a wicket.

Fastest chases of 150+ run targets in IPL:

Match

Teams

Score

Overs

Venue

SRH vs LSG

SRH vs LSG

155/0

9.4

Hyderabad

D Chargers vs MI

D Chargers vs MI

167/0

12

Navi Mumbai

RR vs KKR

RR vs KKR

151/1

13.1

Kolkata

RCB vs GT

RCB vs GT

152/6

13.4

Bengaluru

MI vs CSK

MI vs CSK

158/1

13.5

Mumbai

 

SRH also set a new record for the second-highest PowerPlay total of the IPL 2024 season against Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 107 runs in six overs. This is only behind the 125 they scored against the Delhi Capitals earlier in the tournament. Travis Head led the charge, scoring 58 off 18 balls in the PowerPlay, including fifty off 16 balls – the joint-fastest for SRH this season.

Highest PowerPlay totals in IPL 2024:

Match

Teams

PowerPlay Total

Venue

SRH vs DC

SRH vs DC

125 runs

Delhi

SRH vs LSG

SRH vs LSG

107 runs

Hyderabad

KKR vs PBKS

KKR vs PBKS

93 runs

Kolkata

RCB vs GT

RCB vs GT

92 runs

Bengaluru

DC vs MI

DC vs MI

92 runs

Delhi

 

Open in app
Tags :Sunrisers HyderabadIPL 2024IPL 2024 PlayoffsLucknow Super Giants LSGTravis HeadAbhishek Sharma