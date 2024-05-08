SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants Win Toss, Elect to Bat Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

With 13 matches remaining in the tournament, the playoff race intensifies as all teams vie for the top four spots. Sunrisers Hyderabad (6-5) sit in fourth place, while Lucknow Super Giants (6-5) hold sixth due to a lower net run rate.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



Lucknow Super Giants elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/46Rn0QwHfi#TATAIPL | #SRHvLSGpic.twitter.com/Tl7ffZlKr2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2024

Hyderabad suffered a recent defeat to Mumbai Indians, while Lucknow fell to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing. A win for either team today could significantly boost their playoff aspirations, potentially propelling SRH to second place or keeping LSG in the hunt.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will rely on key players like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abhishek Sharma to provide batting firepower. Lucknow will look to Marcus Stoinis and Quinton de Kock for runs at the top of the order, while bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Yash Thakur aim to stifle the opposition with wickets.

Quinton de Kock Returns, Mohsin Injured; Sanvir Replaces Mayank

Playing XIs:

SRH: Nitish Reddy, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, T Natarajan

SRH Impact Players: Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma

LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen Ul Haq

LSG Impact Players: Amit Mishra, M Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh, Ashton Turner, Devdutt Padikkal