Rahul Dravid Presents ICC Test Team of the Year 2023 Cap to Ravindra Jadeja in New York (See Pics)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 29, 2024 08:39 PM2024-05-29T20:39:42+5:302024-05-29T20:43:27+5:30

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named to the ICC Test Team of the Year for 2023, the only Indian player alongside Ravichandran Ashwin to make the squad announced by the International Cricket Council. Jadeja shared photos on Instagram Wednesday of him receiving the cap from India head coach Rahul Dravid, captioning the post, "Special cap from a special person."

Jadeja and Ashwin were selected for the Pat Cummins-led team based on their performances in Test cricket last year. The full squad is: Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), R Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad.

Jadeja will next be in action at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. He expressed his excitement about playing in New York for the first time in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying, "First time we're going to play in New York, it's going to be super fun."

India is placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the United States. Rohit Sharma's team will open the tournament against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

Watch glimpse of team India's training session in New York

Here are the groups for the T20 World Cup 2024:

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
India (A1)England (B1)New Zealand (C1)South Africa (D1)
Pakistan (A2)Australia (B2)West Indies (C2)Sri Lanka (D2)
CanadaNamibiaAfghanistanBangladesh
IrelandScotlandPapua New GuineaNetherlands
United StatesOmanUgandaNepal

Here is the complete schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024: 

DateTime (IST)MatchVenue
June 26 AMUSA vs CanadaDallas
June 28 PMWest Indies vs Papua New GuineaGuyana
June 36 AMNamibia vs OmanBarbados
June 38 PMSri Lanka vs South AfricaNew York
June 46 AMAfghanistan vs UgandaGuyana
June 48 PMEngland vs ScotlandBarbados
June 49 PMNetherlands vs NepalDallas
June 58 PMIndia vs IrelandNew York
June 65 AMPapua New Guinea vs UgandaGuyana
June 66 AMAustralia vs OmanBarbados
June 69 PMUSA vs PakistanDallas
June 712:30 AMNamibia vs ScotlandBarbados
June 78 PMCanada vs IrelandNew York
June 85 AMNew Zealand vs AfghanistanGuyana
June 86 AMSri Lanka vs BangladeshDallas
June 88 PMNetherlands vs South AfricaNew York
June 810:30 PMAustralia vs EnglandBarbados
June 96 AMWest Indies vs UgandaGuyana
June 98 PMIndia vs PakistanNew York
June 910:30 PMOman vs ScotlandAntigua
June 108 PMSouth Africa vs BangladeshNew York
June 118 PMPakistan vs CanadaNew York
June 125 AMSri Lanka vs NepalFlorida
June 126 AMAustralia vs NamibiaAntigua
June 128 PMUSA vs IndiaNew York
June 136 AMWest Indies vs New ZealandTrinidad & Tobago
June 138 PMBangladesh vs NetherlandsSt Vincent
June 1412:30 AMEngland vs OmanAntigua
June 146 AMAfghanistan vs Papua New GuineaTrinidad & Tobago
June 148 PMUSA vs IrelandFlorida
June 155 AMSouth Africa vs NepalSt Vincent
June 156 AMNew Zealand vs UgandaTrinidad & Tobago
June 158 PMIndia vs CanadaFlorida
June 1510:30 PMNamibia vs EnglandAntigua
June 166 AMAustralia vs ScotlandSt Lucia
June 168 PMPakistan vs IrelandFlorida
June 175 AMBangladesh vs NepalSt Vincent
June 176 AMSri Lanka vs NetherlandsSt Lucia
June 178 PMNew Zealand vs Papua New GuineaTrinidad & Tobago
June 186 AMWest Indies vs AfghanistanSt Lucia
June 198 PMA2 vs D1Antigua
June 206 AMB1 vs C2St Lucia
June 208 PMC1 vs A1Barbados
June 216 AMB2 vs D2Antigua
June 218 PMB1 vs D1St Lucia
June 226 AMA2 vs C2Barbados
June 228 PMA1 vs D2Antigua
June 236 AMC1 vs B2St Vincent
June 238 PMA2 vs B1Barbados
June 246 AMC2 vs D1Antigua
June 248 PMB2 vs A1St Lucia
June 256 AMC1 vs D2St Vincent
June 276 AM1st Semi-FinalTrinidad & Tobago
June 278 PM2nd Semi-FinalGuyana
June 298 PMFinalBarbados
