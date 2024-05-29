Rahul Dravid Presents ICC Test Team of the Year 2023 Cap to Ravindra Jadeja in New York (See Pics)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named to the ICC Test Team of the Year for 2023, the only Indian player alongside Ravichandran Ashwin to make the squad announced by the International Cricket Council. Jadeja shared photos on Instagram Wednesday of him receiving the cap from India head coach Rahul Dravid, captioning the post, "Special cap from a special person."

Jadeja and Ashwin were selected for the Pat Cummins-led team based on their performances in Test cricket last year. The full squad is: Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), R Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad.

Jadeja will next be in action at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. He expressed his excitement about playing in New York for the first time in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying, "First time we're going to play in New York, it's going to be super fun."

India is placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the United States. Rohit Sharma's team will open the tournament against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

Here are the groups for the T20 World Cup 2024:

Group A Group B Group C Group D India (A1) England (B1) New Zealand (C1) South Africa (D1) Pakistan (A2) Australia (B2) West Indies (C2) Sri Lanka (D2) Canada Namibia Afghanistan Bangladesh Ireland Scotland Papua New Guinea Netherlands United States Oman Uganda Nepal

