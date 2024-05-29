Rahul Dravid Presents ICC Test Team of the Year 2023 Cap to Ravindra Jadeja in New York (See Pics)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named to the ICC Test Team of the Year for 2023, the only Indian player alongside Ravichandran Ashwin to make the squad announced by the International Cricket Council. Jadeja shared photos on Instagram Wednesday of him receiving the cap from India head coach Rahul Dravid, captioning the post, "Special cap from a special person."
View this post on Instagram
Jadeja and Ashwin were selected for the Pat Cummins-led team based on their performances in Test cricket last year. The full squad is: Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), R Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad.
Read Also | Team India Begin Preparations for T20 World Cup 2024 in New York (See Pics)
Jadeja will next be in action at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. He expressed his excitement about playing in New York for the first time in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying, "First time we're going to play in New York, it's going to be super fun."
India is placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the United States. Rohit Sharma's team will open the tournament against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5.
Watch glimpse of team India's training session in New York
Here are the groups for the T20 World Cup 2024:
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|India (A1)
|England (B1)
|New Zealand (C1)
|South Africa (D1)
|Pakistan (A2)
|Australia (B2)
|West Indies (C2)
|Sri Lanka (D2)
|Canada
|Namibia
|Afghanistan
|Bangladesh
|Ireland
|Scotland
|Papua New Guinea
|Netherlands
|United States
|Oman
|Uganda
|Nepal
Here is the complete schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024:
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|June 2
|6 AM
|USA vs Canada
|Dallas
|June 2
|8 PM
|West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
|Guyana
|June 3
|6 AM
|Namibia vs Oman
|Barbados
|June 3
|8 PM
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|New York
|June 4
|6 AM
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 4
|8 PM
|England vs Scotland
|Barbados
|June 4
|9 PM
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|Dallas
|June 5
|8 PM
|India vs Ireland
|New York
|June 6
|5 AM
|Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 6
|6 AM
|Australia vs Oman
|Barbados
|June 6
|9 PM
|USA vs Pakistan
|Dallas
|June 7
|12:30 AM
|Namibia vs Scotland
|Barbados
|June 7
|8 PM
|Canada vs Ireland
|New York
|June 8
|5 AM
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Guyana
|June 8
|6 AM
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Dallas
|June 8
|8 PM
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|New York
|June 8
|10:30 PM
|Australia vs England
|Barbados
|June 9
|6 AM
|West Indies vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 9
|8 PM
|India vs Pakistan
|New York
|June 9
|10:30 PM
|Oman vs Scotland
|Antigua
|June 10
|8 PM
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|New York
|June 11
|8 PM
|Pakistan vs Canada
|New York
|June 12
|5 AM
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|Florida
|June 12
|6 AM
|Australia vs Namibia
|Antigua
|June 12
|8 PM
|USA vs India
|New York
|June 13
|6 AM
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Trinidad & Tobago
|June 13
|8 PM
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|St Vincent
|June 14
|12:30 AM
|England vs Oman
|Antigua
|June 14
|6 AM
|Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|Trinidad & Tobago
|June 14
|8 PM
|USA vs Ireland
|Florida
|June 15
|5 AM
|South Africa vs Nepal
|St Vincent
|June 15
|6 AM
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|Trinidad & Tobago
|June 15
|8 PM
|India vs Canada
|Florida
|June 15
|10:30 PM
|Namibia vs England
|Antigua
|June 16
|6 AM
|Australia vs Scotland
|St Lucia
|June 16
|8 PM
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|Florida
|June 17
|5 AM
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|St Vincent
|June 17
|6 AM
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|St Lucia
|June 17
|8 PM
|New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|Trinidad & Tobago
|June 18
|6 AM
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|St Lucia
|June 19
|8 PM
|A2 vs D1
|Antigua
|June 20
|6 AM
|B1 vs C2
|St Lucia
|June 20
|8 PM
|C1 vs A1
|Barbados
|June 21
|6 AM
|B2 vs D2
|Antigua
|June 21
|8 PM
|B1 vs D1
|St Lucia
|June 22
|6 AM
|A2 vs C2
|Barbados
|June 22
|8 PM
|A1 vs D2
|Antigua
|June 23
|6 AM
|C1 vs B2
|St Vincent
|June 23
|8 PM
|A2 vs B1
|Barbados
|June 24
|6 AM
|C2 vs D1
|Antigua
|June 24
|8 PM
|B2 vs A1
|St Lucia
|June 25
|6 AM
|C1 vs D2
|St Vincent
|June 27
|6 AM
|1st Semi-Final
|Trinidad & Tobago
|June 27
|8 PM
|2nd Semi-Final
|Guyana
|June 29
|8 PM
|Final
|Barbados